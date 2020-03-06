OhioHealth Hospice is offering a six week yoga series, Moving Through Grief with Yoga, beginning on Monday, March 23, at the Athens Public Library at 2 p.m.

This series focuses on the body-felt aspects of grief through gentle body awareness exercises and restorative yoga postures.

The series is open to the public and is being offered at no charge. Space is limited. To register, please call bereavement coordinator Kelsey Funk at 740-331-7040.

Load comments