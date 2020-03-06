OhioHealth Hospice is offering a six week yoga series, Moving Through Grief with Yoga, beginning on Monday, March 23, at the Athens Public Library at 2 p.m.
This series focuses on the body-felt aspects of grief through gentle body awareness exercises and restorative yoga postures.
The series is open to the public and is being offered at no charge. Space is limited. To register, please call bereavement coordinator Kelsey Funk at 740-331-7040.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.