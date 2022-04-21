NELSONVILLE — There are many back roads in the region that even native area residents might not be aware even exist.
For those who fall into that category, and even for residents who know the area like the back of their hand but want to enjoy a nice tour of the scenery while on bicycle, there’s an event this weekend in Nelsonville that will be of interest.
Appalachian Understories will be hosting a guided bicycle tour entitled, “Ride Through Time: Nelsonville,” Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
This non-competitive tour will introduce riders to several well-known historical sites, as well as take them down a few lesser known back roads, as they explore 17.5 miles of Southeast Ohio’s most picturesque scenery.
The tour will begin at the Nelsonville Public Library parking lot located at 95 W. Washington Street. The cost of the tour is $30 per person.
Some of the topics the tour will address are early industry in Southeastern Ohio and what motivated settlers in the 1700’s to decide to put down roots in this particular area.
At certain points during the tour refreshments will be provided. But, participants will also have opportunities to visit several local shops and eateries.
All participants are required to wear a bicycle helmet and are strongly advised to bring a water bottle an emergency bike repair kit.
The guide for the Ride Through time tour is tourism specialist, Madison Donohue.
However, if you happen to be a bicycle tour novice, then www.safewise.com recommends that you consider taking the following safety precautions:
* Become familiar with you state’s bicycle riding rules and regulations
* Get a good nights rest before you start your trip
* Eat a light healthy breakfast
* Choose bright colored, breathable, clothing for your bike trip
* Wear plenty of sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30
* Bring along a pair of sunglasses
* Be sure to have some cash on hand in case of an emergency
* Make sure your guide aware of any health-related issues you might have-such as diabetes or high blood pressure
Appalachian Understories is a rural action-based social enterprise that is supported by Ohio’s Winding Road. AU encourages ecotourism in Southeast Ohio by hiring local historians, naturalists and guides to create tours designed to help both tourists and local residents establish a connection to the natural beauty and rich history of the area.
For more information about the Ride Through Time: Nelsonville guided bicycle tour contact Madison Donohue at 330-545-3059.
