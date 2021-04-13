The American Legion Post 414 in Glouster will be starting in-house bingo on April 20 at 21 Main Street, Glouster. Doors open at 5 p.m., with the games starting at 6:25 p.m. For more information call Floyd Conkey 254-681-8130 or 740-343-3012.
