Bingo Fundraiser Happening Thursday Dec 7, 2022 Dec 7, 2022 Updated 10 hrs ago

A Holiday Bingo Fundraiser will be happening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Athens Community Center located at 701 East State Street. The goal of this event is to raise money for the Athens County Humane Society.Participants will have chances to win cash prizes, sample baked treats and take part in a 50/50 raffle. For more information call 740-592-3325.
