Birth announcement Dec 14, 2022

Wrenley Grace Mullins was born on Dec. 10, 2022, at O'Bleness Hospital, 55 Hospital Drive, Athens. She is the daughter of Courtney Mullins and Isaiah Mullins of Albany. Her three older siblings are Hunter, 8; Averly, 3; and Emory, 1.
