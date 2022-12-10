Birth announcement Dec 10, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Elliott Christopher Olivares-Swaim was born on September 26, 2022 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.He is the son of Sara Swaim and Eduardo Olivares of Tahlequah and formerly of Athens.Elliott has an older brother, Edu, who lives in Quillota, Chile. His grandparents are Jeff and Linda Swaim of Athens and Eduardo Olivares and Sandra Barra of Quillota, Chile. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Elliott Christopher Olivares-swaim Eduardo Olivares Quillota Tahlequah Grandparents Jeff Athens Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 2022 Holiday Gift Guide Trending Now Four arrested for outstanding warrants during drug search Prison bars interfering with progress of Bellar sex abuse lawsuit Man pleads in sexual assault, child endangering cases Local residents concerned about safety, accessibility of sidewalks Ohio abortion foe calls for doctor discipline in miscarriage, doesn’t address other problems Trending Recipes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.