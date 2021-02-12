Join local midwife Marlene Waechter along with local doulas, Birth Circle board members, and fellow parents to talk about what factors to consider as you make the decision to birth at home or in the hospital. The meeting will take place Feb. 24, at 6:30 p.m.
Each month the group explores a topic relating to pregnancy, birth, breastfeeding, postpartum and or/parenting.
A registration feature has been added this month to help keep in touch in the form of reminder emails, and to collect simple data from voluntary polls during the meeting such as what time would be good for future meetings etc.
As always, the meetings remain free and all are welcome.
Register in advance for this meeting:
