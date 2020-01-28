Amber Conley and Brandon Lambert of Athens are proud to announce the birth of their son, Cian Joseph Lambert, born on Jan. 8 at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital. Older siblings are 7-year-old Nevaeh, 6-year-old Alex, and 5-year-old Xavier. Delighted grandparents Bobbi Goble and Jerry Goble.
