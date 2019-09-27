Business owners are invited to network and learn about how to sell products or services to the Department of Defense and several other federal, state and local governments and agencies at an upcoming information session, “Getting Down to Business with the US Department of Defense,” Thursday, Oct. 3 from 1-5 p.m. at the Ohio University Inn in Athens.
Additionally, the newly appointed Director for DoD Office of Small Business Programs Dennis Bartow will attend as a special guest. He will host a forum at the event to gather feedback from small business owners to discuss ways to substantially increase small business participation in and support of the defense industrial base.
Bartow manages a national network of 700 small business professionals, which allows him to provide leadership, guidance and oversight to the Military Departments and Defense Agencies to create small business goals.
The information session will also provide business owners with the opportunity to meet agency buyers from the Wayne National Forest, USDA, Ohio Department of Transportation and the U.S. Air Force SBIR/SSTTR, among others. Resource partners such as the Ohio Minority Business Assistance Centers, Ohio Small Business Development Centers, Ohio Equal Opportunity Division and the Ohio Manufacturing Extension Program will also be available. The event is offered by the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office and the Ohio University Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC), part of Ohio University’s Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Affairs.
Registration is now open at https://www.center-gateway.com/#/events/event_detail;event_id=54782 or contact Sharon Hopkins at Ohio PTAC at 740-597-1868, hopkins1@ohio.edu or Monique Cox-Moore at 614-254-4057 for additional information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.