NELSONVILLE — The first official Black Diamond Music & Arts Festival will be held June 10 and 11 on the Hocking College Campus located at 3301 Hocking Parkway, Nelsonville.
The brainchild of HC President, Dr. Betty Young, the festival’s goal is to celebrate the musical influences of Southeast Ohio, while also incorporating the talents and energies of the school’s Music Management, Culinary Arts, Construction Management and Allied Health & Nursing programs.
In addition to Grammy-Award winning, country music legend, Marty Stuart, the lineup of performers will include Elle King, the Cole Cave Hollow Boys, the Kentucky Headhunters, Josh Morningstar and legendary local band, McGuffey Lane.
The festival also offers food and craft vendors, a camp ground complete with full electrical hookups, dorm rooms and the chance to stay at the newly renovated Lodge at Hocking College.
Located at 15770 OH-691, Nelsonville, reservations at the Lodge at Hocking College can be made by calling 740-753-3531.
Also, there will be a host of other activities going on that will be hosted by HC’s Nature Center & Robbins Crossing Historical Village. These will include a guided nature hike, an animal encounter and a bicycle tour.
However, guests should be aware that the following things will be prohibited within the Black Diamond Music & Arts Festival: tents, musical instruments, knives or other weapons, selfie sticks, food & beverages (other than permitted), drugs or pets (service dogs allowed), large purses, camera bags, drones, glass, laser pens and fireworks.
AKA The Home of Hired Education, Hocking College is a two-year technical college founded in 1968 that specializes in both Environmental Studies and offering their students a hands-on learning experience at an affordable price.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.