With winter temperatures and rain in the forecast, it’s worth it to brush up on the basics of black ice.
Black ice, a clear glaze of ice that forms on roads and isn’t easily seen, can form when rain falls during colder temperatures and freezes over roadways. Substantial rain isn’t necessary for black ice to form as even a light dew can freeze.
It’s more likely to form at night or over the evening but can be still present for the morning work commute. Increased caution when driving and walking in parking lots should be observed. Emergency kits are recommended to be kept in both the car and home including items such as non-perishable food items, bottled water, first aid supplies and medications, spare batteries and clothing, flashlights and cash for use.
A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of Ohio with freezing rain expected i the Athens area starting Thursday, Feb. 3. Rainfall is expected to reach about half an inch.
For county safety updates, be sure to check the Athens County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.