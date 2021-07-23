Will Buckley, a Hocking Valley District Boy Scout in the Simon Kenton Council, recently oversaw a community-based project toward earning the rank of Eagle Scout by making blessing boxes for the Federal Hocking community.
The project was to construct two boxes (2’ x 4’ x 2’) that house used books and canned food. These boxes were placed outside of Coolville and Amesville Elementary Schools in Federal Hocking School District. These boxes are accessible to the public to give and take items as needed.
Buckley is 2021 Federal Hocking High School graduate and is the son of Crispin and Gayle Buckley. He served Troop 1071 in the position of Senior Patrol Leader and is a member in the Order of the Arrow, Scouting’s National Honor Society. He earned 21 merit badges. Eagle Scout is the highest rank in Scouting which only four percent of Scouts achieve.
