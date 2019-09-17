Brittany Blosser and Wyatt Founds, of Glouster, announce the Sept. 8, 2019 birth of a son, Jensen William Founds, at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, Athens. The baby has two siblings, Shalynn Shoults, 5, and Laikynn Founds, 1.
Grandparents are Dane and Rebecca Founds of Glouster, and Wayne and Sandy Blosser of Shawnee.
