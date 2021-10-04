The Board of Directors of United Campus Ministry: Center for Spiritual Growth & Social Justice recently announced the selection of Mickey Hart as their new director. Hart will oversee daily operations, bridge the organization’s spiritual growth and social justice missions, expand fund-sourcing efforts and develop future programs.
“Mickey is enterprising, thoughtful, and creative, which will be strong assets in evaluating how and what UCM offers to the community in the future,” says Shannon Stewart, UCM board chair. “We look forward to how this will help transform our building, programming, outreach, fundraising, and growth.”
UCM has been a campus and community resource since 1968. The organization evolved over the years to continue to meet the changing spiritual growth needs of students and community members. UCM has been active and vocal in various social justice movements and causes. As a result, UCM has also been an incubator for other organizations, including My Sister’s Place, Rural Action, and Calliope Feminist Choir.
To better address cultural shifts in recent years, the UCM Board of Directors and staff are undertaking a Re-Envision UCM planning process. They will be reaching out to donors, volunteers, community leaders, former board members, and other stakeholders to seek input and insights.
“Like countless OU students, UCM has meant a great deal to me since my undergraduate education. What I know about community, grassroots organizing, consensus building, spirituality, the common good, and community service is due in large part to UCM,” shares Hart. “I am honored to serve as UCM director—especially during this important reflection and future-focused period.”
Hart has more than 20 years of experience in higher education. He oversaw Ohio University’s Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Center for 11 years; elevating a ten hour a week programs coordinator position into a full-time director position. He transformed the LGBT Center into a vital campus resource. Mickey has also served as a resident director for OU’s Department of Housing and Residence Life, the director of Campus Life at Antioch College, and the director of Residence Life and Housing at Columbus College of Art & Design.
He also has a wealth of non-profit organization experience and was a UCM board member for nine years — serving on the executive, personnel, and facilities committees. He is a founding member of Equality Ohio and served on the board for three years. Mickey capped off his time with both non-profit organizations by serving a term as chair of the board of directors.
“My time away from Athens has been professionally fulfilling, personally rewarding, and educationally insightful, but having lived in Athens most of my life I sure did miss this unique community. I visited often over the past nine years, but it’s just not the same as walking these brick streets and pathways on a daily basis. I am glad to be back,” adds Hart.
