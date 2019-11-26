The Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board (317 Board), in conjunction with community partners, held the 17th Annual Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) at the Dairy Barn Arts Center in Athens on Nov. 18-22. The 317 Board serves Athens, Hocking and Vinton Counties.
Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) is a week-long training that provides law enforcement and first responders with the knowledge and skills needed to respond to a person during a mental health crisis. The training is led by local CIT trained officers, mental health professionals, and consumers. The intensive training offers practical techniques for de-escalating crisis situations. Including this training, 415 law enforcement and first responders have been trained.
