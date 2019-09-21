Hocking Valley Bank has announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Tammy Bobo as the next president and chief executive officer. Bobo joined Hocking Valley Bank in March 1988 and has been chosen to succeed Scott Nisley upon his retirement in early October. During her 31-year career, she has worked across all levels of the organization.
“Tammy is an outstanding fit for the bank’s values-based culture,” said Board Chairman Bick Weissenrieder. “Her long-standing leadership has helped shape who we are today and will strongly contribute to our mission moving forward.”
“We are fortunate to have experienced bankers with the remarkable depth and commitment to guide this organization of which we are all so proud,” said Weissenrieder. “Candy Kemmerer and Polly Sumney will be named executive vice presidents, while Craig Sweeney will be named a senior vice president. Recently promoted Vice President Jeff Swaim will also become a more active part of our senior management team.”
Bobo will be the fifth president since Hocking Valley Bank was founded in 1963.
“I’m following a tremendous legacy in Scott Nisley and Bick Weissenrieder and am both humbled and honored to accept this new role,” stated Bobo. “I’m excited for the opportunity to lead a diverse and talented team responsible for the strategic direction and growth of the bank, while remaining committed to a shared vision of community-first.”
Bobo is a graduate of Ohio University with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. She has an extensive background in industry-specific educational programs that include the Ohio Bankers League Blythe School of Banking and Bank Leadership Institute in Columbus; the Graduate School of Banking, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wis.; the American Bankers Association Senior Leadership Institute, University of Maryland, College Park, Md.; and the Darden School of Business/SNL Executive Program in Bank Financial Leadership, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Va.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.