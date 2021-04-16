Museum Curator Burt Harter has watercolorist Mary Whyte’s book “We The People, Portraits of Veterans in America” autographed and dedicated on the final day of her acclaimed exhibit at the National Veterans Museum in Columbus. Whyte painted portraits of veterans capturing dramatic scenes of all walks of life from all 50 states, a journey that took the artist seven years to complete the picture of the truck driver was the Ohio representative (note the truck driver’s traveling companion). Coast Guard Petty Officer and model Jodi Moser drove from Maine as a surprise visit for the exhibit. The book will be on permanent display at the entrance of the Glenford Dugan Post 229 Military Museum in Nelsonville.
For further information, contact Curator Burt Harter, 740-797-3261, or at militarymuseum229@gmail.com.
