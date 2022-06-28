After a long two-year hiatus, The Friends of the Athens Public Library (FAPL) recently announced that they are ready to start accepting book donations at the library located at 30 Home Street.
According to volunteer and FAPL Board Member, Ruth Ann Althaus, "The goal of this book drive is to collect unwanted books for the purpose of reselling then in the libraries book store."
Sales at the book store will be made on the honor system. The proceeds will help fund special projects at the library that their publicly-funded budget cannot always provide.
Presently, the library is accepting hard back and paperback books that are in good condition. And, by "good condition" this means that the materials are not moldy smelling, bug infested, food or water stained, dirty, deformed or torn.
The most sellable genres of books the library is looking for include, fiction, mystery/suspense, romance, science fiction/fantasy, philosophy, religion, self-help, gardening, birding and travel.
The types of materials this donation drive isn't looking for include textbooks, specialized technical books/journals or works that explore technology that's currently outdated.
However, donations of children's books of any category are encouraged and will be given away free of charge at the book sale.
Althaus advised anyone planning to donate a bag or two of books should not drop them off outside the library. Instead, they should bring them inside to the main desk at the APL and give them to a staff member.
On the other hand, anyone who is planning on dropping off larger quantities of reading materials needs to call ahead and speak with a library staff member first.
Afterwards, the staff member will contact a FAPL member who will call the person making the donation back to make arrangements for their delivery.
Althaus elaborated that, "These stipulations will help make sure that the library doesn't get overwhelmed and overloaded with books that they can't resell or use."
Patrons who have unwanted books that are found to be damaged or unsellable can donate them to the Ohio University Recycling Center located at Ridges Building #34 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The OURC can be reached by calling 740-593-0231.
The hours of operation for the APL are as follows: Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The library is closed on Sunday.
The Athens Public Library can be reached by calling 740-592-4272.
