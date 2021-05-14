YOKOSUKA, JAPAN – Petty Officer 1st Class Elizabeth Bowman, a native of Athens, OH, competed for the Commander, Navy Installations Command’s (CNIC) 2020 Shore Enterprise Sailor of the Year award. Bowman was announced a runner up to the award recipient Petty Officer 1st Class Erin Ripley, from Racine, WI, representing Commander, Navy Region Southwest, during a Facebook Live event, May 6.
Bowman graduated from Athens High School in 2004 before joining the Navy. Today, Shaw serves as a hospital corpsman at Transient Personnel Unit (TPU) Norfolk, VA.
"Hospital Corpsman's equivalency in a civilian sector depends on the specific job they are trained for," Shaw said. "A general duty corpsman performs jobs similar to medical assistants and some are even trained up to perform as a nurse. My job as an Independent Duty Corpsman performs as a physician assistant in the civilian sector. We are able to evaluate patients without supervision, treat, and also give a specific treatment plan such as prescribing medication and ordering specialty tests."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.