"Boxes for Vets," an outreach to provide personal care boxes to the residents of the long-term care units at the Veteran's Administration Hospital in Chillicothe, is once again asking for the community's help. Sponsored by the Airline Church of Christ, Albany, the annual effort is a combined cooperative effort by a number of community groups, senior groups, churches, and individuals to show support and care to our veterans.

Shoe box size boxes containing personal care items such as toothbrushes, combs, shampoo, soap, shaving creme, deodorant, mouthwash, Q-tips, tissues, powder, and other personal sundries are needed. Note that the shampoo and mouthwash cannot contain alcohol and razor blades should not be included.

Any group or individual who would like to help with this year's "Boxes for Vets" should contact the Airline Church of Christ at 698-7041. All assistance will be appreciated.

Load comments