The Athens County Veterans Service Office, in association with Gigi's Country Kitchen, will be distributing breakfast/lunch vouchers for Gigi's meals beginning in September and lasting through December.

Due to restrictions brought about by COVID-19, the Veteran's Office has been unable to hold the monthly breakfast offered to veterans. This is intended as a substitute while restrictions persist.

To qualify, veterans must provide proof of residency and veteran status through documents like a DD214, VA Medical Card or Athens County Veteran card. Married veterans must provide proof of marriage if they wish to receive a voucher with the dependent option.

Vouchers will only be picked up in-person with the proper documentation presented. No appointment needed, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The vouchers are only good for the month issued in, and can only be used during Gigi's operating hours, either dine-in or carryout.

