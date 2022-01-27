The Brian Blauser exhibit of B&W photographs of 1960s and 70s Appalachian Ohio continues through Feb. 17 at the S.E. Ohio History Center.
Artifacts from the origins of Stewart-MacDonald Mfg., Dairy Barn's Quilt National, and 1980s local TV program '45701' are part of the Blauser display.
The exhibit is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
