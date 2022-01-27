Senior organization seeks renewal of levy
Messenger photos by Kristin Heinichen Brian Blauser takes photographs of quilts to be exhibited in the Quilt National Show for the 2007 Quilt National Book. Blauser has been the photographer for eight of the nine books that have been produced from the show. Here, he takes a picture of “Chinese Characters,” a quilt piece by Robin Schwalb.

The Brian Blauser exhibit of B&W photographs of 1960s and 70s Appalachian Ohio continues through Feb. 17 at the S.E. Ohio History Center.

Artifacts from the origins of Stewart-MacDonald Mfg., Dairy Barn's Quilt National, and 1980s local TV program '45701' are part of the Blauser display.

The exhibit is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

