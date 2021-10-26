Chapter 1 — The Teenage Subway
I walked onto the subway, super excited for my job interview at the Empire State Building. As the doors opened, I saw this girl wearing a pink crop and short jean shorts, staring at her phone chewing bubble gum. I sat across from her on a freezing cold, bright orange seat. She looks about my age, blonde hair, with an attitude.
Shortly thereafter, a nerd wearing a Mery High School sweater walks in. I can tell he is new, no one wears a sweater with their high school logo on it. I go to the same school and I’ve never seen him before. Maybe it’s his first year? He looks smart so maybe he skipped a grade. He looks about 14-ish so maybe I was right.
Then, just as I least expected, another person walks in. They have a very oversized dark hooding on, black sweatpants, and dark brown short hair covering their eyes. They ended up sitting next to me. I tried not to look, because they made me feel uncomfortable.
Just before the doors close, another weirdo comes on. He looked really sad, his face was all droopy like. He’s wearing all black — black suit, black pants, black tie, black everything. Just then the brat wearing pink went up to him as the door was closing.
“Uhh, are you going to a funeral or something?” she says recording herself laughing at him,
“Yes I am.” he said sniffling
“Oh...uhh,”
“Leave me alone.”
Silence again.
“What’s your name?” she says changing her subject,
“Justin.” he replies. “What’s yours?” he says acting like she never insulted him.
“Emily”
No one spoken again.
Chapter 2 — Getting to know each other
The weirdo girl with the big hoodie, walked up to Emily silently and she whispered something in her ear that I don’t know. Emily’s face turned pale. Whatever she said left an impression on Emily.
“Emily, what’s wrong?” I asked intrigued,
“Uh-” Emily stammered,“Wait..” She finally asked my name.
“I’m Chloe,” I announced with everyone hearing.
“Ok and why do you look so posh?”
“Posh?” Why would she use that word?
“Posh! Fancy, or whatever you call it,” she explained,
“I’m going to a job interview at the Empire State Building!”
“What job at the Empire State Building?” Emily probed.
“A job to paint murals all over New York City!” I didn’t realise I stood up as I was talking so I wobbled and fell back in my seat as the subway started to move.
“Where are you going?” I asked, avoiding the fact that I fell.
“The mall. Obviously,” Emily said. I wasn’t surprised, she seemed like the person to go to the mall every single day of her entire life.
“I didn’t know there was a mall in New York. I’m new here,” I said curiously,
“I can’t believe you said that! I practically live in the mall!” she said bitterly,
“Oh, sorry..” I said, ending the conversation.
I went back to my seat. Then, we stopped about 15 times and weirdly everyone got off the subway but Emily, Justin, Mery Highschool sweater boy, creepy oversized hoodie girl and myself. I went over to Mery Highschool sweater boy and asked him his name, “Uhh, hi. My name is Chloe, as you probably know. What’s your name?”
“I’m Jeremy?” He said, confused,
“Nice to meet you,” I said awkwardly. I felt bad for putting him in a weird situation so I left him and started walking slowly towards the creepy girl staring at Emily.
“H-i” I said, nervously.
“Hi.” she said, quietly,
“What’s your name?” I asked,
“Are you going around to everyone asking them for their name or something?” she said sharply, “Whatever, It’s Polina.” I noticed that she was annoyed and said,
“Well that’s nice-” I was cut off by Justin yelling,
“That’s my stop!”
Everybody looked up and then Justin yelled again. I panicked. My stop was after his and the subway was going way too fast to stop.
“Wait!” I yelled, getting more stressed.
“The mall!” Emily shrieked. I looked over and saw the mall and got even more worried.
“Don’t panic!” Jeremy screamed, sounding panicked.
Polina didn’t scream, or shout, or do anything of those sort. She was calm, collected, and of course, silent.
Chapter 3 — Psychopath
Polina chuckles to herself.
“It’s all going to plan,” she muttered.
Polina’s a maniac, a psychopath, crazy.
“What are you saying creep?” Emily yelled at her.
The lights flickered, after that I didn’t notice anything except Justin screaming. I was thinking to myself, ‘What is it this time?!’ until I realized Polina was gone!?
“POLINA?!” I screeched.
“What’s happening?!” Jeremy yelped.
“Wait, I just saw someone in the electric room!” Emily said, screaming.
When I looked over to check if Emily was right, I saw a gray figure wearing a creepy mask in the control room.
Chapter 4 — Scoping Things Out
“Who’s going to check things out over there?” Jeremy asked,
“No way am I doing that!” Emily announced.
“Not me!” Justin said. I looked at Jeremy, I was not going in there.
“Not it!” Jeremy said faster than I could. Oh no, I had to go in there!
I looked down before I walked toward the gray creepo. As I walked to the control room, the grey figure got closer as I got closer. I saw the mask crystal clear. The mask that the thing was wearing had 3 holes for it to see, it made it look surprised. It had breathing holes and it was wearing a gray long sleeved shirt, paired with black jeggings. It looked about 6’2” and I’m about 5’4” so I was terrified. The creature had no hair at least that I could see. It got so close I felt the need to back away from it so I ran to the end of the subway. We all looked back and it was gone from the control room. I looked and saw the creature holding Emily! I hated that brat but I can’t let this thing take her!
“EMILY!” I yelled as Jeremy and Justin turned around and stood stunned. The lights flickered and Emily and the creature disappeared from the subway.
Polina appeared out of thin air.
“Polina!” I said enraged, “Where is Emily?!” Polina just stared at me. Then she broke the silence.
“Me and Emily were best friends in elementary school. Then, she got ‘cooler’ friends, and started bullying me and calling me names like ‘scaredy cat!’ and ‘4 eyes!’. She forgot how great we got along before the ‘cool’ friends.. So, I hired someone to “scare” her, so she would know that I’m not the scaredy cat... She is!”
I was right, Polina is a psychopath and I don’t think Emily is coming back for a while. “We need to save Emily!” Jeremy said.
“I agree.”
“I didn’t hire him to take her away!” Polina said. “I think he’s got out of control!”
“Wait why are we in this mess, do we have anything to do with it?” I asked, screaming.
Chapter 5 — Plans
“Well not exactly. I kind of suspected — well knew — that some people would miss their stop but I didn’t expect this much. My plan from the beginning was that one of the stops we’d miss would be Emily’s. I knew she would go to the mall at this time because she always does at 2 p.m. on Saturday. I’ve been watching her everyday planning for this exact moment. But I also planned for the subway to stop at Queens, but we’ve already passed it so now we are going to Brooklyn. The stop is about 20 minutes away according to my GPS. I think that the guy is going to Brooklyn too, that’s what we planned on. We’ll need to get off then.” Polina explained.
“Ok?” I agreed.
“Wait, do you even know who this guy is?” Justin blurted out.
“He’s- He’s- I don’t know.” Ugh great. Another inconvenience.
“Polina, our stop!” we almost passed Brooklyn.
“Jeremy, stop the subway!” Justin yelled.
“Well what do we do? Jeremy, can you stop the subway?” I asked,
“I can try, I know how to drive a train. It must be the same, right?”
“It’s worth a shot!” Polina bellowed.
“Just this time someone has to come with me. He must be somewhere on the subway,” Justin stuttered.
“I will!” I said excitedly. I’ve never seen someone drive a subway.
“Ok. We can do this!” I said supportively, but then Jeremy replied doubtfully,“You mean, I can do this.”
Jeremy started looking through the manual and found the brakes, stopping just in time to almost pass Brooklyn.
Chapter 6 — Welcome to Brooklyn
I walked off the subway, up the stairs and checked the signs to make sure that we were in Brooklyn. With all the crazy stuff that happened today, I just wanted to be sure. We all looked at each other to make sure we didn’t lose anyone.
“Where to first?” Jeremy asked.
“Um, we could try to ask some people?” I said unsure.
“Yeah, let’s split up and meet back here in 20 minutes. Everyone have their phones or watches?” Polina said. We all replied that we did.
“Ok, let’s go,” Polina said, immediately running away. I turned around, deciding to walk a random direction. I looked over and saw an old man.
“Uhm, did you happen to see a girl wearing pink come this way?” I asked.
“A girl wearing pink,” He talked so slowly I could fall asleep. “I. Don’t. Think. So…”
I rushed out of there, talking to more people but no one would answer. They all thought I was crazy. No one knew who or what I was talking about. Then, just as I had just lost hope, I saw the grey figure holding something pink. I was pretty sure it was Emily and that guy Polina had hired. He looked panicked, looking both ways and racing down an alleyway. I ran after him, but I lost him quickly. He was fast, it’s not that I’m slow or anything.
I went back to the meeting spot to tell the others what I saw. Jeremy was standing there probably texting me. Justin wasn’t far behind, he was running to Jeremy. Then Polina came back. I had some big news to share.
Chapter 7 — Explaining
“Hey guys, I saw the grey figure holding Emily. I tried to chase it but it was too fast. I know the alley, let’s go, maybe we can find something,” I said, questionably.
When we got to the alleyway, I looked around and didn’t see Emily. So we kept walking. We found ourselves near a coffee shop next to the Brooklyn Bridge and found Emily strapped to a chair with the grey guy carrying her around the coffee shop.
“In there!” I yelled. We ran in, looking for Emily.
“No sign of Emily here,” Justin said. We walked to a comic book shop after Jeremy said he spotted them. A library, because Polina saw them, a supermarket, and an apartment complex. We went everywhere!
“Over there!” I said pointing at the Brooklyn Bridge.
Emily had duct tape over her mouth with the grey figure holding her hostage. He was interrupted by a Halloween parade.
“Let’s go!” I said, yelling again. We all ran on the Brooklyn Bridge, only made more difficult by the parade teeming with people.
Jeremy cried, “There!” We all looked over and saw Emily but the grey figure also saw us. He stumbled backwards and realized he couldn’t escape with Emily, so he tried to confuse us by running into the parade. People dressed as ghosts, skeletons, cartoon characters and animals passed us. I got left behind looking at all the colors as Justin, Jeremy, and Polina took flight.
Chapter 8 — Police
Justin was tall enough to grab the grey figure, as I went right for Emily. She had tears in her eyes, she looked so excited to see me. First, I ripped the duct tape off of her mouth.
“That creepy weirdo Polina!” I was so glad to hear her.
“Emily!” I hugged her.
“Untie me, Chloe!” I was too happy to be annoyed.
After I united Emily, we both ran to Justin holding the grey figure and Jermy and Polina running around.
“There’s police at parades right?” Polina asked, stressed.
“Of course! Great idea Poli!”
“Huh?” Polina stared at him.
“Poli! Your new nickname!” we all moved on.
“Anyways... Emily!” Polina forced a smile, Emily looked down. Polina did what I would never have the guts to do if I was the one who just had someone kidnapped, she walked up to Emily and hugged her. Emily’s eyes glowed. She didn’t look mad. She stepped away and dropped the smile.
BAM! Emily slapped Polina. It was well deserved.
Jeremy came back with a police officer walking behind him right as Emily slapped Polina. He ignored it and moved on. I ran to the officer and explained everything. When I got to the part when Polina hired the guy, I gave her the stink eye and she looked embarrassed.
When I was done explaining, the officer looked at Emily and said, “She looks fine to me.”
I was shocked, Emily has been through too much to handle. “She was kidnapped!”
“By who?” the officer questioned me.
“Him!” I pointed at Justin sitting on the floor, “What?!” I said, “Where is he?!” I glared at Justin, “Justin! He was supposed to be right here!”
“Is ‘Justin’ the kidnapper?” the police officer asked.
“NO!” I yelled, “Justin was supposed to be holding the kidnapper!”
“I’m sorry! He had a knife!” Justin squealed, showing us the tiniest scratches on his arm. It wasn’t even bleeding.
“Seriously! Was that the screech I heard earlier?”
“Probably,” he said.
“Well he’s not holding him now so there’s nothing I can do. Sorry kids.”
In the end, we got Emily back, and I got a new set of friends, in a new city — New York City! Polina and Emily are friends again. And I, Chloe Franklin, never had that job interview, and never rode the subway since. Or at least not yet.
Abi Krause and Elisa Walsh are two sixth-grade students in Lyndi Maxwell’s class at The Plains Intermediate School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.