John C .and Rozella (Brockman) Brown of Buchtel celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with a Christmas in July party at their home on July 20, 2019. All nine of their children attended: Linda Stover of Valparaiso, Ind.; Sue Ham of Danbury, Iowa; Carla Bedunah of Maryville, Tenn.; John R. of Sunman, Ind.; Paula Burt of Houma, La.; Victor Brown, Roger Brown, Jay Brown and Luther Brown, all of Buchtel. The couple has 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

