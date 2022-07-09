The 62nd Brown-Zaleski Alumni Banquet was held on June 11 at the Saint Sylvester Parish Hall in Zaleski, resuming after not having it for two years due to COVID-19.
The theme this year was, “Fond Memories of ZHS.” Alumni and guests, numbering 58, began arriving early for registration and to enjoy the appetizers prepared by Wayne and Mary Jane Akers Hannon, classes of 1960 and 1958 respectively.
The banquet dinner was catered by Elegant Eats of Circleville.
Before the meeting began, Paula Jean Staneart Pickens, class of 1962, read a tribute to Vicki O’Leary Harkins. She had been our alumni president for over 20 years, along with other offices. Vicki passed away on January 25, 2022.
Staneart Pickens also gave special recognition to Esther Chesser Bare who is celebrating her 75th year since she graduated from Brown-Zaleski High School in 1947.
Largent recognized the reunion years by presenting a certificate to those reaching special milestones since their graduation. Because no banquet was held in either 2020 or 2021, they were recognized in addition to those celebrating in 2022.
Those receiving certificates for 2020 were: Class of 1960 Wayne Hannon, Sharon Sharp Prater, Judy Leach Souers (60 years). Class of 1965 Lawrence Boyer, Kenny Brooks, Nancy McKibben Largent, Martha “Kate” Hayes Molihan, Joyce Staneart Sheline (55 year). Class of 1970 Cheryl Zimmerman Boyer, Paul McKibben (50 years). Class of 1975 Diana Peters Pinney (45 years).
Those receiving certificates for 2021 were: Class of 1956 Charles “Bud” Peters (65 years). Class of 1961 Connie Staneart Largent (60 years). Class of 1966 Carl “Teddy” Webb, Roger McCathren, Annie Wright Darst, Sandy Andy Conner (55 years). 1971 Elaine O’Leary Webb (50 years) 1976 Annice Decker Erickson (45 years).
Those receiving certificates for 2022 were: 1947 Esther Chesser Bare (75 years). 1952 Eva Allman LeMay, Lucielle Pierce Buck (70 years). 1957 Terry “Tom” Tripp (65 years). Paula Jean Staneart Pickens, Marilyn Hays West (60 years). 1967 Kevin O’Leary, Jeff Perry (55 years). 1977 Debbie Brooks Martin, Rick Zimmerman (45 years). All other alumni and guests were also recognized.
Largent presided over the business meeting. He took the presidency due to the death of Vicki O’Leary Harkins, leaving the vice president position open. Richard Thomas, class of 1968, volunteered and accepted the office of vice president. There is also a need for a couple more board of directors members. Nancy McKibben Largent, class of 1965 and Debbie Brooks Martin, class of 1977, to fill these positions.
The oldest alumni attending was Esther Chesser Bare, age 93, representing the class of 1947. Richard Harvey, class of 1958, and Sharon Sharp Prater, class of 1960, traveled the farthest from Florida.
Deaths of alumni reported since the last meeting in June 2019 were Kenny Gambill 1970; Brenda Gambill Murdoch 1972; Barbra Morris Hurd 1968; North Alice Rhodes White unknown; Ralph Fred Gambill 1955 and Fred L. McKibben 1950.
Deaths reported in 2020: Lorraine Edwards Haberbush 1952; Edith Pinney Smith 1950; Retha Andy Burrington 1945; Edward Blaine Wolfe 1957; Steve Rathburn 1965; Glenn Pinney 1957; Harry Potter 1946; Rea Hamilton Croley 1956; Edith Perry Henderson 1966; James “Bill” Largent 1954; Linda McKibben Martin 1966; Barbra Kay Largent Newman 1967; Francis “Frank” Hayes 1954; Violet Brooks Yates 1961; Carol Sue Colley Long 1960; Harold E. Hoyd 1966; Donna Darbyshire Delong 1960; Monna Jean Price Queen 1950; Betty Jean Brooks Mabe 1950; Janet Leach Potter 1949.
Deaths reported in 2021: James T JayJohn Sr. 1937; Betty Martin Bowen 1948; Dorothy Brooks White 1940; Ruth Harkins Collins 1941; John Largent 1957; Alfred Cline 1956; Martha McCathren Lowrey 1956; John Morrison 1970; Kenneth L. Loper 1945; Paul Dixon 1952.
Deaths reported in 2022: Betty Colley Graham 1958; Sharon Rider Bay 1966; Vicki O’Leary Harkins 1960; Carol Ann Atkinson 1958; Helen Brooks Zimmerman 1948; Mary J Brooks 1968; Evan M. Davis 1965; Goldie L. McKibben Sheets 1956;Juanita Perry Ward 1965 and Wanda Withrow Colley 1964.
Other than the reunion years 2020, 2021 and 2022 already mentioned alumni attending the banquet were: Jim Brooks-1954; Mary Jane Akers Hannon, Richard Harvey-1958; Judy Sheets Bainter, Larry “Eddie” Burley, Jerri Hamilton Huston, Linda Brooks Jones, Harry Largent-1964; Sheryl Burley Goble, Diana Perry Hughes, Richard Thomas-1968-Patricia “Pat” Martin Bartoe, Bill Pinney-1973; Kim West Woods-1984 and Stephanie Largent Cox-1985.
