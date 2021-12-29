Jessica (née Warmke) and Tyler Buchanan celebrated their marriage in a ceremony and reception on Nov. 6, 2021 at Stuart's Opera House in Nelsonville. The ceremony was performed by David Huntley, the bride's uncle.
The bride is a medical receptionist in Upper Arlington. She is a 2011 graduate of Athens High School. Parents of the bride are Maria and Roman Warmke, of Athens.
The groom is a journalist in Columbus. He is a former reporter and editor of The Athens Messenger and Vinton-Jackson Courier newspapers. His parents are Paula (Royann) DeSalvatore of Bowling Green, Ohio and Jeff (Laura) Buchanan of Woodville, Ohio.
Mikayla Warmke, formerly of Athens, served as maid of honor. Other bridesmaids included Danae Filby of Columbus and Jessica Hayes of Athens.
Adam Buchanan, of Hollywood, Florida, served as best man. Other groomsmen included Max Filby of Columbus and Jesse Adams, formerly of Athens.
Music was provided for the reception by DJ B-Funk. Photography was provided by former Athens Messenger reporter Heather Willard.
The couple, formerly of Athens County and now living in Columbus, were earlier married on Nov. 6, 2020 in a McArthur ceremony performed by Vinton County Probate Judge N. Robert Grillo.
