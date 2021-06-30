Congratulations to winners of the 12th Annual Nelsonville-York City School District Buckeye Creative Writing Contest:
- Chloe Paris, 4th Grade
- Krista Goosman, 12th Grade
Runners-up:
- Madison Booth
- Payton Cain
- Luna Hastings
- Addison Lanning
The contest is facilitated by Debbie Sheskey and sponsored by Monday Creek Publishing LLC, Buchtel.
Special thanks to judges: Bobbijo Tabler, Timothy Verba, Jennifer Stine, Elizabeth Watkins, and Jennifer L’Heureux.
Deadline for the 13th Annual Buckeye Creative Contest is October 31, 2021.
