The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted Ohioans. Ohio now ranks 5th in the U.S. for food security with more than 1.6 million people challenged to meet their basic food needs. In Athens County, 19 percent of residents are facing food insecurity.
Buckeye Health Plan is partnering with Produce Perks to host a Buckeye Fresh! farmers’ market day on Saturday, June 5, at Athens Farmers Market, from 1-11:30 a.m., to provide access to healthy, affordable food and raise awareness of the importance of good nutrition to local families.
Buckeye members attending the Athens Farmers Market on Buckeye Fresh! Day can get up to $75 in fresh produce. All members will get a $10 voucher to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables, and children of members will receive a free Buckeye Buck to purchase a healthy snack, too.
Market goers can use two Produce Perks programs for additional healthy food. SNAP/EBT shoppers will receive a $1 for $1 match at the market from Produce Perks. In addition, families with children in the household can receive an additional $40 voucher to purchase healthy food if they meet income requirements.
Healthy eating is extended to all market-goers through interactive, educational activities and giveaways. A kids scavenger hunt will take place across the market, introducing kids and families to produce options. Food samples and recipes will show market goers how to prepare the fresh ingredients.
