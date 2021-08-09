Burr Oak Alive!, a non-profit community support group, will host an Open House on Aug. 12 from 6 -8:30 p.m. to feature recent improvements to facilities and activities at the State Park. The event is free and open to the public. Features will include renovated cabins, newly developed trails, activities such as Disc Golf and new camping cabins at the Campground.
The event begins in the Lodge Lobby where maps and information will be shared before guests take their tours of choice.
The event will be held at Burr Oak State Park Lodge Lobby, 10220 Burr Oak Lodge Road in Glouster. Ohio 45732.
Information and maps will be distributed at “welcoming event” at 6 p.m.
Burr Oak Alive! is a non-profit Friends group of community residents who sponsor activities in support of Burr Oak State Park. It has been in existence since 2011 and has helped complete a number of projects at the Park.
