All during the month of May, a variety of family-oriented activities will be taking place at Burr Oak State Park, located at 10220 Burr Oak Lodge Road, Glouster. These naturalist programs will cover everything from learning about mammals in Ohio, to a scavenger hunt.
* May 6: Participants will meet in the lodge lobby to learn more about mammals in the state of Ohio from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
*May 7: After meeting at the boat ramp parking lot near the lodge, guests will observe the spring migration habits of birds. Everyone is advised to bring a pair of binoculars. This activity will start at 9 a.m.
* May 14-Starting at 10 a.m., participants will meet at the nature center and begin a two-mile hike in which they’ll get to appreciate both the beauty of the forest and the spring wildflowers.
*May 20 — From 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., guests meet in the lodge lobby to take a reptile quiz and meet a very special guest.
* May 21 & 28 — Adults and children ages six and above will learn more about the basics of archery at the park’s archery range located on the park road to the campground near the horse camp. This activity starts at 10 a.m. and all archery equipment will be provided.
*May 29 — Beginning at 10 a.m., participants will first meet at the campground amphitheater. Then, a naturalist will lead children in a scavenger hunt along a woodland trail.
Burr Oak State Park offers tourists 2,593 acres of wooded areas to enjoy and a 600-acre lake where visitors can fish or go boating.
The park is open from 6 a.m. till 11 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information about any of these activities, contact park naturalist, Julie Gee, at julie.gee@dnr.ohio.gov. To connect with the park’s main office, call 740-767 3570.
