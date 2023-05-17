ODNR contest winner

Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced that the photo, "Early Morning Paddle in an Old Canoe," was the first-place winner of the Ohio State Parks and Watercraft Photo Contest recently. The photo was taken at Burr Oak Lake, in Athens and Morgan county, by Jason A. Hammond of Zanesville.

 Jason Hammond/courtesy ODNR

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Burr Oak State Park is the setting of this year’s top image in the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Ohio State Parks and Watercraft Photo Contest. Three park visitors received the top spots in this year’s competition.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.