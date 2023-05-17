Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced that the photo, "Early Morning Paddle in an Old Canoe," was the first-place winner of the Ohio State Parks and Watercraft Photo Contest recently. The photo was taken at Burr Oak Lake, in Athens and Morgan county, by Jason A. Hammond of Zanesville.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Burr Oak State Park is the setting of this year’s top image in the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Ohio State Parks and Watercraft Photo Contest. Three park visitors received the top spots in this year’s competition.
"Ohio State Parks mean something different to each person and this contest gives everyone a chance to see the parks through a different lens,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “Photographs capture the special moments people enjoy in the parks, and these photo contest winners truly caught those.”
The first-place photo, titled "Early Morning Paddle in an Old Canoe," features a paddler pausing to take in the sights at Burr Oak Lake, located in Athens and Morgan counties. It was taken by Jason A. Hammond, of Zanesville.
“The photo is special to me because it's of both me and my daughter experiencing the peace and solitude of nature in a cedar and canvas canoe that was my father's," Hammond said. "Many years ago, I restored it for him and upon his death I got it back. My dad loved being outdoors so in a way it was like he was there, too.”
The contest was sponsored by Tyler Technologies, ODNR’s reservation management provider. The grand prize is a GoPro Hero10 waterproof camera. Prizes were also awarded to the second- and third-place winners. Winners of the People’s Choice in each category received a free night of camping at any Ohio State Park campground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.