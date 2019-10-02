Larry and Mary Jo Bycofski of Glouster celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 26, 2019. They were married on Sept. 26, 1959, at Holy Cross Church in Glouster by Anthony Nickel. Their children are: Larry (Barb) Bycofski, Andy Bycofski (Deena Webster), Mary Beth (Nick) Pomento, Kari Bycofski, and Joe Bycofski (Melissa Mitchell). They have 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren with one on the way. A reception will be held at a future date.

