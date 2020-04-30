Ohio University Air Force ROTC Detachment 650 is proud to announce the awarding of the selective Commander’s In-College Scholarship and the upcoming commissioning of two cadets.
The Ohio University Air Force ROTC program has selected Cadet Derek Burton, to receive the Commander’s In-College Scholarship (ICSP), a highly competitive scholarship awarded to a single cadet each semester. Cadet Burton has excelled in his studies as a sophomore mechanical engineering major, and as a first-year cadet in the AFROTC program. This scholarship covers full tuition for the cadet’s college career. Recipients are selected by the detachment commander based on their academic standing, physical fitness assessment scores, ranking among peers, and officer potential.
Lieutenant Colonel Layla Sweet is the commander for Detachment 650 at Ohio University. “Cadet Burton’s dedication and performance impressed me since day one,” Sweet said. “You would never guess he entered the program a year later than most of his peers. He is very deserving of an Air Force ROTC scholarship and I look forward to seeing his continued success throughout his Air Force career.”
