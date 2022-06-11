The Buckskin Council, Boy Scouts of America, and its 100th Anniversary Camp Kootaga Planning Committee invite scouts past and present to come to Camp Kootaga on June 25 for an event designed to celebrate 100 years of Scouting camping.
Registration will begin at 11 a.m. Presentation of the colors will take place at 11:30 a.m. behind the lodge. Events end promptly at 4 p.m.
Situated on a 500-acre property on the Hughes River, the camp is located at 79 Camp Kootaga Road in Walker, WV.
Organizers suggest you not wear open-toed shoes to camp. Sturdy shoes will be the best for the rustic camp environment. Please dress for the weather and bring your water bottle and stay hydrated. A folding chair is a good idea. There will be self-guided tours all day long.
For more information, please check the Camp Kootaga Facebook page or the Council website at www.buckskin.org. Please remember all items are subject to change.
On June 25, registration will begin at 11am. As you enter camp at the end of the bridge, turn left into the parking lot. No vehicles are permitted in Camp, but a shuttle service will be available to take you to either the dining hall or the lodge. Don’t forget to stop and get your nametag, Camp map and schedule for the day immediately after you leave the parking lot.
If you have Camp Kootaga memorabilia to display or patches to trade, we ask that you set up in the dining hall or the porch of the dining hall only. You might want to consider bring a folding table or chair.
The Trading Post is in the lower level of the lodge and will be open from 11-4. There is a variety of 100th anniversary items along with the standard fare.
A branding iron has been created with the 100th Camp Kootaga
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.