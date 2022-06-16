NELSONVILLE — The Third Annual Vintage Campers on the Square event will be happening on the Historic Public Square in downtown Nelsonville this Saturday and Sunday.
Promoter, Jonathan Flowers, explained, “On both days, campers will pull in at 10:00a.m. and both shows will begin at noon. Then everyone can stop by and check out some really cool classic camping trailers from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s.”
He added, “As of right now, we have 20 campers registered for this event. Some of them are coming from as far away as Morgantown, West Virginia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Florida.”
Anyone planning to resister a camper will be expected to pay a $25 registration Otherwise this event is free and open to the general public.
In addition to the campers, they will be a 50/50 drawing, craft tables, food vendors, and musical entertainment provided by several local singers/musicians. On Saturday, McGuffy Lane co-founder, Terry Efaw will be performing from noon to 2 p.m. He will be followed by Brent Patterson from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m, and Kay Carter will perform a set starting at 5:30 p.m.
A raffle will also be held on Saturday at 4:00p.m. Some of the prizes include grilling tools and a two-night stay getaway donated by Barb & Ed Flowers that's worth $300.
Participants must be present to claim raffle prizes.
As an added bonus, Saturday at dusk there will be a special outdoor screening under the stars of the 2006 film “RV” starring Robin Williams and Cheryl Hines.
Flowers noted, “They’ll also be an awards ceremony where everyone who attends get to cast a vote in the “Best Camper” category.”
Also on the agenda is a corn hole tournament. The cost to participate is $5 a person or $10 a team. The time of this tournament is yet to be determined.
Flowers commented, “Each time we have this event it gets more popular-which is what we were aiming at. We hope our show keeps bringing more people to Nelsonville so they can see for themselves how beautiful and historic our town is.”
All the proceeds from the 3rd Annual Vintage Campers on the Square event will go to benefit the newly formed Jeffrey Armes Scholarship. This scholarship is designed to help any student who enters Hocking College's firefighter program. Armes was a member of the Nelsonville Fire Department who unexpectedly died in the line of duty in 2021.
For more information on the Third Annual Vintage Campers on the Square event, contact Jonathan Flowers at 740-707-2731.
Note:
Due to the event, the city of Nelsonville will be closing the Nelsonville Public Square to vehicle traffic and parking starting at 8 a.m. Saturday through 10 p.m. Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.