A candlelight prayer vigil will be held Saturday, Sept. 28 from 4-5 p.m. in the side yard of Athens Seventh Day Adventist Church, 171 Morris Ave. Participants may bring a chair and/or blanket. Purpose: to pray for the humanitarian crisis on the southern border and other immigrants or migrants. For information, call 740-594-2115.

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

Load comments