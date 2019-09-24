A candlelight prayer vigil will be held Saturday, Sept. 28 from 4-5 p.m. in the side yard of Athens Seventh Day Adventist Church, 171 Morris Ave. Participants may bring a chair and/or blanket. Purpose: to pray for the humanitarian crisis on the southern border and other immigrants or migrants. For information, call 740-594-2115.
