BEXLEY, OH – Four local students achieved academic honors at Capital University for the Spring 2020 semester.
Madi Campbell and Rece Campbell both of Nelsonville, and Sienna Hill of Amesville all were named to the President’s List.
Madison Wood of Athens was named to the Dean’s List.
Capital has three lists denoting academic distinction among full-time, degree-seeking students: the President’s List, Provost’s List, and Dean’s List. The President’s List indicates the highest level of academic distinction. To be named to the President’s List, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85 and for the Dean’s List student must have an average of 3.5.
