Capital University in Bexley, Ohio has three lists denoting academic distinction among full-time, degree-seeking students: the President's List, Provost's List, and Dean's List. In order to be named to the Dean's List, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5. In order to be named to the Dean's List, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5. To be named to the President's List, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85. The President's List indicates the highest level of academic distinction.
The following area students are honorees for the fall 2019 semester: Dean's list — Tori Campbell of Nelsonville, Sienna Hill of Amesville, and Liv Proctor of Logan; Provost's list — Rece Campbell of Nelsonville, and Kyla Primmer of Logan; and President's list — Madi Campbell of Nelsonville, Megan Douglas of Coolville, and Caleigh Fryman of Little Hocking.
