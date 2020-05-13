BEXLEY, OH – Capital University honored nearly 90 students for excellence in academic achievement, service, and leadership during Spring semester 2020. The awards, annually given at Honors Convocation, were presented to students at the end of the academic year.

Megan Douglas, of Coolville, was awarded the Jennifer K. Saylor Award for outstanding proficiency in political science.

Sienna Hill, of Amesville, was awarded the Sociology and Criminology Department Distinguished Senior Student Award.

