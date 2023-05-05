NELSONVILLE – Vintage cars will line the front parking lot of Tri-County Career Center and High School on Saturday as Elvis Presley plays over the loudspeakers. Onlookers will pass down the line of classic cars, enamored with the creative paint jobs and shiny engines. Their eyes will scan over vehicles ranging from vintage muscle cars and modernized trucks to hot rods and sports cars.
Every year, or as often as they can, Tri-County's Car Club puts on a car show in order to help with student necessities at the school.
This year's show is being held Saturday, May 6, in the school's parking lot with registration beginning at 10 a.m.
“We average at least 50 cars the other years that we've had (it). We have anything from the late '20s clear up to brand new," said Tim Bail, Construction Trades instructor and one of three Car Club organizers at the school.
In addition to the cars on display, food will also be available to event-goers, taken care of by Autumn Guthrie, the Nursing Technology instructor. Food will be in its own designated area while '60s, '70s and '80s music plays in order to help further create a nostalgic atmosphere. Door prizes will also be handed out every 15 minutes or so.
Bail explained that Rocky Outdoor Gear Store would be giving away some boots, as well as some miscellaneous lunches, gift cards and family packs to two local movie theaters.
“That's a lot of door prizes. I think I'm up to, I can't even remember how many I have,” he said, softly counting down a laundry list of names.
“13..14..15...”
Even after he finished his list, it was incomplete. Since last printed, more companies and/or individuals have stepped up to support and give back to their communities.
“We got two main sponsors, Hugh White of Athens is one of our sponsors. And then Jordan Adams (a member of Tri-County's staff), his dad is a major sponsor (Keith Adams),” said Bail.
Bail said that if the sun was shining and a lot of students showed up, he would be happy with the event turnout.
“We’re having a Student Class, which means the student has to drive the car in. They may not own the car, but as long as they drive it in, they get judged in it,” he said.
In addition to the students, there is also talk of possible faculty appearance.
“Mrs. (Cassie) Starlin, her dad has a couple and they might bring one of theirs. Mr. (Mark) Yanko is supposed to bring his Volkswagen. So we will have them here.” said Bail.
Bail will also be bringing his own prized possession of a 1937 Ford Panel Truck.
“It's pro-streeted. It's got a 383 stroker. I've had it for 2 ½ years. Still working on it, like all of ‘em. It will be here but, uh, it will not be judged,” Bail said.
In addition to a student section of vehicles, students will also be given an opportunity to judge.
“I enjoy watching the students judge the cars. That's what we spend all year talking about; how to look at cars, how to judge cars,” said Bail about the Car Club. “Each room, each lab will go out and pick what car they like and we'll give ‘em a trophy for that.”
He said there would be 23 trophies to represent the school programs, two trophies for cars 1989 or newer and more trophies available.
Students working the show will be seen in matching t-shirts in order to identify who is a part of the show.
Tri-County's Car Show will be held on May 6 with day-of registration beginning at 10 a.m. and a $10 registration fee per car. Awards will be given out around 2 p.m.
Addison Wright is a student journalist with Tri-County Career Center and High School's New Media+ program.
