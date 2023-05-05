Tri-County Car Club show

Tim Bail's 1937 Ford Panel Stroker Truck from previous car show on Oct. 14, 2022. Tri-County's Car Club will hold a car show on May 6 at Tri-County Career Center and High School.

 Photo By Addison Wright/360 Journalist

NELSONVILLE – Vintage cars will line the front parking lot of Tri-County Career Center and High School on Saturday as Elvis Presley plays over the loudspeakers. Onlookers will pass down the line of classic cars, enamored with the creative paint jobs and shiny engines. Their eyes will scan over vehicles ranging from vintage muscle cars and modernized trucks to hot rods and sports cars.


Recipe of the Day

Addison Wright is a student journalist with Tri-County Career Center and High School's New Media+ program.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.