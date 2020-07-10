Bob White, former Eastern Local School Bus Driver and recognized bluegrass musician and stringed instrument builder will turn 90 on July 26, 2020. In lieu of a party, the family is requesting a card shower to honor Bob and celebrate his 90 years "young."
The address is 44107 Carr Road; Coolville, OH 45723.
