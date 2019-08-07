A birthday card shower is being planned for Eleanor Walters McLead, formerly of Shade and Albany, who will turn 90 years old on Sept. 2, 2019. The mailing address is: Eleanor McLead, Kimes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Room 19, 75 Kimes Lane, Athens OH 45701.
