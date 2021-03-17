On March 27, Julie Nehls will be celebrating her 100th birthday. Due to COVID, a big celebration cannot be held at this time; however, to replace the big celebration, it is requested that those who know Julie to send her cards celebrating this milestone. Her address is 16 Cable Lane, Athens, OH 45701.
