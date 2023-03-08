Ohio University’s Tantrum Theater presents “Carrie, The Musical,” with direction and choreography by guest artist Victoria Rae Sook, and live music direction by Brent Frederick, assistant professor of instruction for musical theater, in the E. E. Baker Theater in Kantner Hall, on this Thursday and Friday, March 9-10, and also on March 22-25 at 8 p.m.
Adapted from Stephen King’s 1974 novel “Carrie, The Musical,” with music by Michael Gore, lyrics by Dean Pitchford and book by Lawrence D. Cohen, focuses on a teenage girl with telekinetic powers whose lonely life is dominated by an oppressive religious fanatic mother. When she is humiliated by her classmates at the high school prom, she unleashes chaos on everyone and everything in her path.
A unique ensemble of student and community musicians perform a live musical score each night, supporting a cast of 20 undergraduate students and guest professional actor Jessie MacBeth.
Sook, the daughter of two Bobcats who met on West Green, is proud to be making her OU debut. She is a two-time Drama Desk Award nominee as the Artistic Director and Founder of Food of Love Productions, provides dramaturgy services to the Bristol Riverside Theatre, and has choreographed for the OnComm-Award-Winning “The Show Must Go Online.”
The creative crew includes set design by graduate scenic design student Alex Pio, projection design by guest artist Ryan Belock, costumes by theater faculty Mariya Radeva-Nedyalkova, lighting by graduate lighting student Alejandro Ridolfi, and sound design by graduate design student Simon Marland.
A preview performance is scheduled for Thursday, March 9, with the show officially opening on Friday, March 10. Running time for the show is approximately 2 hours, with one 15-minute intermission. An ASL performance is scheduled for Thursday, March 23, with a cast talkback after the show.
Tickets are on sale now, available here, and can also be purchased the day of the performance at the venue’s box office, but seat availability is not guaranteed. Ticket prices range from $10 to $25, based on seating location. Students with valid OU ID can receive free “rush” admission the night of the show based on availability.
“Carrie, The Musical” is part of the 2022-23 theater season, which also includes productions by The College of Fine Arts’ School of Theater, and the student-run Vibrancy Theater, each presenting live, staged shows at venues in Athens.
