The Athens Food Rescue volunteer of the month for December is “Super Sub” Herman Carson. Carson was selected because of all the work that he does and designated “Super Sub” because he fills in all the time for others.
“He doesn’t have any permanent shifts,” said Teresa Curtiss, Athens Food Rescue executive director. “He has been really helpful in picking up shifts when other volunteers have gone on vacation or were unavailable.”
Carson joined AFR in August. Already he’s picked up more than 200 pounds of food from 25 different shifts.
“I got involved with AFR because the fact of food insecurity in America, particularly here in Southeastern Ohio and among our Native American population across western states, has always bothered me,” said Carson. “No one, particularly not children, should have to skip meals or go to bed hungry. Involvement with AFR is a small step to do something about it.”
Athens Food Rescue relies on volunteers such as Carson to carry out its mission of fighting hunger by reducing food waste.
Surplus food from facilities like restaurants and grocery stores is transported to various Athens area nonprofit organizations who then distribute it to persons in need.
For information about Athens Food Rescue, including how to get involved, visit www.athensfoodrescue.com.
