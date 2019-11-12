LOGAN — Angela Carter of Logan was recently recognized by The Arc of Ohio for the outstanding work she does helping individuals with developmental disabilities, by being nominated for Professional of the Year.
Carter, a job developer for Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities, PersonnelPlus, graduated from Logan High School and has a bachelors of arts in applied behavioral science from Ashford University, Clinton, Iowa. She has 10 years of experience in the industry and most recently was the job developer/program assistant for The Employment Connection in Hocking County.
According to Megan Smith, family advocate/program and event coordinator for The Arc of Ohio for People with Developmental Disabilities, Carter received an Honorable Mention for being a “valuable leader in the developmental disability community.“
“Although you were not the final selection, being nominated is an honor in and of itself. We would like to acknowledge your great impact on the world of intellectual and developmental disabilities,” Smith explained, in a letter of commendation.
The Arc of Ohio is the voice of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, their families, friends of people with disabilities and those who work with them. Together they represent more than 330,000 Ohioans with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.
The Arc of Ohio is Ohio’s oldest and largest civil rights grassroots organization representing Ohioans with intellectual and other developmental disabilities and their families.
“I am very proud of Angela for being nominated for the Professional of the Year by the Arc of Ohio and for receiving an Honorable Mention from the organization,” said Doug Mitchell, director of employment options at Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities, PersonnelPlus. “The Arc acknowledged her for the great impact she has had on people with disabilities.
“Angela shows respect to the individuals she serves as well as their families. She is a natural at developing strong business partnerships that often turn into employment opportunities for our job seekers, and is well respected in the field of Supported Employment Services and deserves this recognition for her many successes in Supported Employment,” Mitchell concluded.
Founded in 1983, PersonnelPlus is a no-cost, no-obligation employment service, designed to increase operational efficiency through the hiring of reliable and dependable employees with disabilities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.