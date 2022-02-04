There are many faces of hunger, including college students like those attending Ohio University, where Cats’ Cupboard operates to help remedy the problem. Athens Food Rescue is lending a hand.
The OU food pantry offers free food to students – as well as faculty and staff - twice a month. The food is fresh in some cases, with other items frozen and others shelf stable.
Athens Food Rescue as for over a year been providing food to the pantry.
“AFR is doing a great job helping address the food insecurity issue many people deal with here in Athens, with their ability to redistribute food to those in need,” said Charles Fulks, the basic foods coordinator at Cats’ Cupboard.
“Most recently we have been delivering food to the pantry two to three times a month,” said Teresa Curtiss, AFR executive director. “They’ve received over a ton of food from us since partnering.”
Cats' Cupboard is located in Baker University Center, room 514. It stocks personal hygiene items in addition to food.
“They’re unique in that they are also a donor to us when they get large donations of food they can’t quickly distribute,” Curtiss added.
AFR volunteers pick up food from several generous donors and deliver it to local charities. The group’s mission is to fight hunger and at the same time reduce food waste.
The AFR website is www.athensfoodrescue.com. The site has information about volunteering and donating.
Fred Kight
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.