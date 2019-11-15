Ohio University’s CATS Late Night service, a free transportation option, for students, faculty and staff, will have modified service hours during the upcoming holidays and winter break closure.
CATS Late Night transit will not be in operation Thursday, Nov. 28 -Friday, Nov. 29. Standard service operations will resume on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 9:30 p.m.
During winter break, CATS Late Night transit will be closed (Sunday, Dec. 15-Wednesday, Jan. 8). Normal service will resume Thursday, Jan. 9 at 5:30 p.m.
