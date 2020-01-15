Cedarville University has announced its dean's list and dean's honor list for fall 2019. Locals named to the dean's list (GPA of 3.5 or higher) were: Alexis Long of Logan, Logan Ball of Little Hocking and Hope Moore of McArthur. Students named to the dean's honor list (GPA of 3.75 or higher) were: Hanna Kraft of Albany and Marlee Maynard of Racine.

Cedarville University, located between Dayton and Columbus, Ohio is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution.

Load comments