The congregation and community at the First Presbyterian Church are set to celebrate 50 years of inspiring organ music on Sunday, April 25, 2021. They will be saluting the long tenure of organist Janice Robison during the worship service, via the Church YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/user/athensfpc/featured
“I have worked with ten ministers, called and interim, several Christian Education directors, three choir directors, and more secretaries and custodians than I can name,” Robison said of her tenure at the Church.
The organ bench is Janice’s second home. She can frequently be found practicing, working on upcoming organ concerts, or arranging music for the Ohio Brass and other musicians. The Church appreciates Janice’s skill and expertise at the keyboard and the way she fashions the mood of whatever piece she is playing. Many look forward to her postludes at the conclusion of the service which display a sample of her expansive musical repertoire.
Janice concludes her reflection with: What have I learned from my 60+ years as an organist?
• Always take extra music to a wedding or funeral.
• Be prepared to take over if a visiting minister leaves out a part of the service.
• Be prepared to have the choir anthem switched on Sunday morning if a number of choir members are unexpectedly absent.
• Be prepared to sight read a summer soloist’s music on Sunday morning.
• Be prepared to change organ registrations at the last minute if the needed trumpet stop, or any other, is horribly out of tune.
• Learn to practice with a vacuum cleaner running. Learn to play through tears at a funeral.
• Learn your way around dark churches.
• Accept the fact you will never have a free weekend. Learn to change shoes frequently.
• Buy a good pair of black jeans. Never wear slippery skirt or slacks. Always respect other staff members. Respect your congregation.
• Learn to continue playing your very soft prelude, even if the talking is drowning it out. Be thrilled by the sound of organ, brass, and congregational singing on Easter.
• Be equally thrilled by a full church singing “O Come All Ye Faithful” on Christmas Eve.
• Always time your Prelude so as to start the service on time.
• Learn to extend the Prelude by repeating parts or improvising, if the choir and minister are late appearing.
• Finally, know you will never stop loving this glorious, majestic, magnificent, complicated, instrument called the pipe organ, that you have been so honored and blessed to play all these years.
In honor of Janice’s ministry here at First Presbyterian Church the Church has commissioned a musical work for organ and choral ensemble written and arranged by Ohio University’s longtime School of Music faculty member Dr. Richard Wetzel, that will be a featured part of the April 25 worship service.
